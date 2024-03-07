Thank you for being the most amazing wife - Mahama celebrates Lordina on her birthday

John and Lordina Mahama

Former President and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama on Wednesday (March 6) took to his Facebook page to celebrate his wife, Lordina Mahama's birthday.

In the post, he wrote: “It is your special day. The children and I celebrate the incredible woman that you are. Your love, wisdom, and grace have been a guiding light in my life, and I am truly grateful to have you by my side.



"Today, I hope you feel all the love and joy that you bring into the world reflected back to you. May this year be filled with happiness, good health, and all the wonderful things you deserve.

"I look forward to many more years of making memories and celebrating milestones together. Thank you for being the most amazing wife and partner a man could ask for,” he added.



