Thank you for choosing one of us as CEO – KOSSA to Akufo-Addo

Members of the Korle Bu Senior Staff Association (KOSSA) have expressed their profound gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for the appointment of Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah as the new CEO of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
“We highly and respectfully acknowledge that this appointment of one of our own is a clear evidence that you have listened to the concerns of all stakeholders,” KOSSA said in a statement signed by its President Charles Ofei-Palm.
KOSSA noted that it is very excited for the appointment and "it is amply evident that Dr Ampomah’s appointment is based on his experience, commitment and track record.”
The Association has, therefore, pledged its unflinching support and say it looks forward to collaborating with the new CEO to take Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to “the height of quaternary health care institution where it rightly belongs.”
