Thank you for giving us our first cabinet minister – Bono East NPP to Akufo-Addo

MP for Techiman South, Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono East Region has expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for appointing Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament for Techiman South as a cabinet minister.

In a congratulatory message to Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah on his appointment as Minister-designate of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, the Bono East NPP noted that the President’s decision to appoint him is bold and decisive, expressing optimism in the capacity of the MP to deliver on his new mandate.



“Yesterday, the 14th of February 2024, the Bono East Region got its first-ever cabinet minister in the generous, illustrious, diligent, and political luminary of our generation, Hon Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah as a Minister responsible for Local Government Decentralization and Rural Development.



"In conveying our profound applause to the President for such a decisive and bold decision, we are particularly grateful and pleased for the inclusion of the generous and diligent son of Bonokyempem Hon Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah in the President’s list of illustrious cabinet members,” the statement noted.

The party, while expressing confidence in the abilities of Mr. Adjei-Mensah Korsah to excel in his new portfolio and help the NPP win the 2024 general elections, asked for the support of all as he takes over his new position.



The Bono East Region is one of the new six regions created in 2019 by the Government of President Akufo-Addo. The region used to be part of the Brong Ahafo Region. Martin Adjei Mensah Korsah is the region’s first cabinet minister.