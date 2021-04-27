Thank you for seeing value in me – Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Mr Isaac Adongo

Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency in the Upper East Region, Isaac Adongo, has expressed gratitude to the constituents for choosing him to represent them in Parliament.

Mr Adongo was re-elected by his constituents during the 2020 general election to represent them for the second time after his first term in Parliament in 2017.



At the Fountain Gate Chapel in Bolgatanga to thank God for his victory in the 2020 election, the MP noted that his reelection signified that the people of the constituency appreciated his work and saw value in his efforts to bring development and improvement in the lives of the people of the area.



"I have no choice but to be here today because the Lord has a lot for the people of Bolgatanga, my family and I have come home to thank you for the confidence and the humility with which you granted me to exhibit the talent God gave me."



The MP noted that many people in the constituency had supported and inspired him to achieve this current status even at the time he had doubts over his ability to lead the people.

He said the invaluable roles and support with which they granted him during his first term as MP to propel development in the area was crucial and could not be underestimated.



“You probably do not know the platform you have given me, it is a huge global platform, only a few days ago a representative of a big development agency had lunch with me and I was shocked that the global community was watching everything I was doing to advance the cause of governance and improve our lives in Ghana,” he said.



He said Bolgatanga Central had become visible to the global world and it was as a result of the collective efforts of the constituents.



Mr Adongo assured the constituents of his absolute commitment to the development agenda of the area and urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the political actors in the constituency and the region to bring the needed development to the people