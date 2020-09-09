General News

Thanks for granting our request of making SD Dombo University autonomous - Wa Naa to Akufo-Addo

Paramount Chief of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV

The Paramount Chief of the Wa Traditional Area, Naa Fuseini Pelpuo IV has thanked the President of Ghana Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for granting his request of making SD Dombo University autonomous and converting Wa Polytechnic into a Technical University.

In February during the President’s visit of the Upper West Region, the made a passionate appeal to the President to as a matter of urgency make the Wa Campus of the then University for Development Studies(UDS) autonomous.



He also pleaded with the President to grant the Wa Polytechnic University Status.



A month after this plea, the President of Ghana granted his appeal by making the Wa Campus of UDS an autonomous University with the name SD Dombo University and the Wa Polytechnic was granted Technical University status.



During a call on him by the Vice President as part of his ten days tour of the five Northern regions, the Wa Naa expressed his gratitude to the President for keeping his promises to the people of the Upper West region.

However, he asked that as the President has fulfilled their wish, it was imperative that these schools are resourced to ensure they provide topnotch education to students.



“While expressing our immense gratitude for such a rapid response to our request, we still want to call on you and your government to provide the necessary resources for these two institutions to function as tertiary educations Institutions.”



The Chief used the opportunity to remind government that the Wa hospital is not operating to its full capacity due to lack of resources and the Financial muscle and therefore appealed that the hospital is given priority by the government.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.