Thanks for not letting us down - Zongo group praises Akufo-Addo, Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Independent Zongo Communicators Team, a pro-NPP group has lauded the government for delivering on its promise to the Zongos.

The group in a statement, praised President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for making Dr Mahamudu Bawumia a key figure in his administration.



They believe that the achievements of the NPP government and Bawumia will inspire the youth in Zongos to reach higher heights in society.



The group expressed happiness with the government's promise to build regional model Islamic Secondary Schools



Below is the statement



As a Zongo based civil movement, the Independent Zongo Communicators Team (IZCT) wish to congratulate and express our profound appreciation to the Government of Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo for the relentless effort shown in trying to bring development to the zongo communities across the country.



We are particularly, happy when at the recent Lunch of the NPP 2020 election manifesto, it was mentioned that, 16 (sixteen) regional model Islamic Secondary Schools are going to be built in zongo communities across the country.

In addition to building 16 (sixteen) model Islamic Secondary Schools, in every region, there is a mention in the NPP election manifesto to bring an arrangement within the sporting arena to harness football and other sporting disciplines talent from among the talented zongo youth.



In all these political and social policies in favor of zongos, we see Dr. Bawumia’s finger prints all over these arrangement, and we thanked Allah for given us somebody in the caliber of Dr. Bawumia to be a Vice President of Ghana at this moment in time.



Comparatively, the government of Nana Addo and Bawumia have shown a convincing commitment to give the people of zongo opportunity to deeply bite their share of the National cherry.



The emergence of Dr. Bawumia as a typical zongo person in the Ghanaian political space is a harbinger of hope to the zongo people as far as social policies in favor of zongo is concern.



We are most grateful to Allah, for a Government that is showing manifest credibility in their commitment to given zongo and the people of zongo their due. We can trust Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia to bring development to the zongos.

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

