Thanks for your magnanimity and support - Mahama to 'competitor' Ernest Kobeah

Former President John Dramani Mahama and flagbearer aspirant of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama has thanked businessman Ernest Kobeah for withdrawing from the flagbearership race to support him.

According to Mr Mahama, the decision by the businessman to step down from the race despite paying nomination fees is “exemplary.”



In a Facebook post on Monday, 3 April 2023, Mr Mahama said: “Thank you Ernest Kobeah for your magnanimity in offering me your support to lead our great party, the NDC, to the 2024 elections.”



He continued that: “Your decision to step down from the contest, even after paying in full the filing fees pegged for the contest is exemplary.”



“May the NDC get better and stronger,” Mr Mahama added.



Mr Kobeah was part of the four who had filed their nomination to contest the flagbearer slot but he has withdrawn from the race to back former President John Dramani Mahama.

The NDC, Tuesday, 28 March 2023, postponed Mr Kobeah’s vetting.



The businessman had been scheduled to appear before the vetting committee on the same day as Dr Kwabena Duffour.



Despite his colleague aspirant Dr Duffour spending not less than an hour and half before the committee, Mr Kobeah spent less than an hour, as his vetting process was put on hold.



Addressing journalists, he revealed that he was asked to return on Wednesday, 29 March 2023.



According to him, “there is no issue, just [that], I need to come back tomorrow [Wednesday]. Everything is fine and successful.”