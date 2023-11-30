Thanks for your wise counsel – Dr. Bawumia tells Otumfuo

Dr Bawumia and Otumfuo

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has thanked Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his wise counsel, prayers, and support throughout his political career.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia also showed his appreciation for standing firmly behind him to emerge as the winner in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag-bearer elections.



The flag bearer of the NPP ahead of the 2024 presidential elections made this statement when he paid a visit to the Asantehene during the Akwasidae festival on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



“We came to thank Otumfuo for what he did for me during the NPP flag-bearer elections. I came to him before the contest, and he prayed for me, gave me guidance, and I won the elections, so I couldn’t stay in Accra but to come and thank him. And I pledge to honour his call anytime he needs my service,” Dr. Bawumia said at the last Akwasidae festival of the year.

The General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Tweneboah Kodua, also said that their mission to the Akwasidae was to officially present their flag bearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the entire region.



“The delegates after the November 4 elections decided to let Dr. Bawumia lead the party ahead of the 2024 presidential elections, and today we came here to officially present our flag bearer to the King.”