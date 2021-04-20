The 13 reasons Accra Circuit Court jailed Akuapem Poloo for 90 days

Actress Akuapem Poloo

Having been convicted forty hours earlier, actress and social media sensation Rosemond Brown known widely as Akuapem Poloo was on Friday ordered by the Accra Circuit Court to spend ninety days in jail.

The actress was sentenced to imprisonment for a picture she posted on June 30, 2020, in celebration of the seventh-year anniversary of her child.



Poloo was found guilty of domestic violence, misdemeanour and publication of obscene materials.



Trial judge Christiana Cann in her ruling expressed worry with the growing naked pictures being posted on various on social media platform.



She said the incarceration of Akuapem Poloo should serve as a deterrent to such persons.



A court document published by MyJoyOnline and sighted by GhanaWeb reveals the thirteen factors based on which judge Christiana Cann passed the judgement.

The court says it gave considerations to pleas by the actress as well as the fact that Poloo was a first time offender.



Below are the reasons



The intrinsic seriousness of the offences charged



The gravity of the offences charged





The degree of revulsion felt by law-abiding citizens of this country for the crimes committed



The premeditation with which the criminal plans were executed



The prevalence of the crime within the Accra Metropolitan Assembly and the country generally The sudden increase in the incidence of these crimes



The age of the accused person’s son and the trauma he is going through in a society where counselling for victims of such criminal act is almost non-existent.



The court also took into consideration in imposing the sentence, the following mitigating factors;

The fact that the accused person pleaded guilty to the offences thereby not wasting the time of the court.



The accused person’s apology on social media after the publication of the nude photograph together with her son.







The accused person’s show of remorse.



The fact that the accused person has had no brush with the law.

The fact that the accused person is a single parent and a mother to a seven-year-old child



The fact that the accused person is the sole breadwinner of her family.