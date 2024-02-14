The 16 ministers, deputy ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo

Some of the top ministers who have been sacked

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced a massive shake-up in his government today, Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

The president sacked or re-assigned 23 of his central government and local government ministers, including deputy ministers.



Here is a list of ministers and deputy ministers sacked by President Akufo-Addo.



Ministers



1. Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta



2. Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta.

3. Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu



4. Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development; Dan Kwaku Botwe



5. Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Kwaku Afriyie



6. Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Freda Prempeh



7. Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

8. Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu



Deputy Ministers:



1. Deputy Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng



2. Deputy Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Collins Ntim Aboagye



3. Deputy Minister for Health, Tina Mensah.

4. Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio



5. Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Moses Anim



6. Deputy Minister for Energy, William Owuraku Aidoo



7. Deputy Minister for Education, Gifty Twum Ampofo.



8. Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobbey

