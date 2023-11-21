The 2024 budget is healthy and sensible - Oppong Nkrumah

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Information Minister

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has praised the 2024 budget, describing it as a healthy and sensible economic policy.

He emphasized the importance of avoiding excessive partisanship and urged all stakeholders to fulfil their responsibilities to achieve the outlined objectives.



“…this economic policy is sensible and pragmatic, the budget is healthy and sensible. We all have a responsibility and we must live up to it so that we to achieve objectives. Let us avoid the excessive partisanship,” he said.



Parliament commenced discussions on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.



To encourage widespread participation in the debate, specific time allotments have been proposed: 20 minutes for the seconder and Ranking Members of the Finance Committee, 15 minutes for other committee members, and 10 minutes for all other Members of Parliament (MPs).



The debate will be organized around various sectors, including governance, security, public safety, finance, economy, energy, infrastructure, social sectors, local governance, youth, sports, tourism, and culture.

The proposed timetable outlines discussions on finance, agriculture, trade, and industry for Tuesday. Wednesday's focus will be on communications, energy, roads, works and housing, sanitation, and environment. Thursday's agenda includes education, health, employment, youth and sports, tourism, culture, and chieftaincy.



On Friday, the debate will center around governance, encompassing local government, judiciary, defense, interior, the Electoral Commission, National Commission for Civil Education, and Commission on Human Rights and Administration of Justice.



