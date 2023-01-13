The 3 'official' contenders in the NPP flagbearership race

These are the aspiring flagbearers of the New Patriotic Party

Even though the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to open its nomination for the flagbearership race, some aspiring members of the party have officially declared their intention to contest the race.

The party announced that they have scheduled January 31 to give dates for their parties;



Ahead of this, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen has officially announced his intention to contest as flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



This was after he resigned as the Minister for Trade and Industry on January 6, 2023.



Barely four days following the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto also resigned from his position.



Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto presented his resignation letter to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, January 10.



He indicated that he is resigning to focus on his Presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 general elections.



President Akufo-Addo who accepted the resignation wished him well in all his endeavours.



Joe Ghartey



A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Joe Ghartey, has also officially declared his intention to contest for the flagbearship.

Announcing to Mr. Kufuor his intention to contest the upcoming presidential primaries of the NPP, Joe Ghartey said he will not disparage any of the other candidates in the race for the position.



Ghartey pledged to promote unity in the NPP before, during, and after the presidential primaries.



President John Agyekum Kufuor was visibly delighted that Joe Ghartey had come to inform him about his presidential ambition.



