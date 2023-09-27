The Adoo Family Foundation and CZL P.C. partner to enhance sub-Saharan educational, entrepreneurial, and intellectual opportunities

The Adoo Family Foundation logo

Source: The Adoo Family Foundation

The Adoo Family Foundation (TAFF) and CZL P.C. have announced a partnership

designed to promote education, equity, and inclusion in communities around the world.



TAFF is a foreign non-profit philanthropic corporation focused on empowering African learners with solutions to realizing their career goals through scholarship, mentorship, leadership, and advocacy.



Founded in February 2021 by Yaw Amponsah Adoo, TAFF has grown to become a global network of professional services investing in organizations and communities through education, entrepreneurship incubation, business management, and public policy.



CZL P.C. is a Black woman-owned law firm based in Chicago, Illinois. As a registered benefit corporation, CZL P.C. is co-led by Chipo Nyambuya, an international legal, governance, and economic development leader of Liberian and Zimbabwean heritage.



CZL P.C. provides individuals and communities with affordable, high-quality, customized access to legal services and support to improve and sustain their



operations and stakeholder relationships.

Through this partnership, TAFF and CZL P.C. will combine their expertise to create an organization focused on empowering and protecting the intellectual properties of sub-Saharan learners and entrepreneurs.



The partnership will offer a range of services to help organizations, businesses, and governments achieve excellence by applying research-proven best practices and practical solutions to strategic business needs.



“We are excited to join forces with CZL P.C. to expand our reach and help more people access the resources they need to realize their dreams,” said Yaw



Amponsah Adoo.



"This partnership will help us build a more equitable and inclusive world by uniting African entrepreneurs and learners for collective success, one step at a time”, he added.