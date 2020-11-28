The Amidu trap you set for Mahama has ensnared you - Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu

Former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has joined in the ‘corruption’ conversation, following recent assertions postulated by the former Special Prosecutor, against the sitting President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him, Mr. Akufo-Addo, though intended to smear the corruption tag against his political opponent, John Dramani Mahama, he has ended up falling in his own trap.



The former special prosecutor, Martin Amidu on Friday, November 27, 2020, released a 27-paged document to respond to allegations levelled against him by the Presidency after he resigned from office.



The anti-corruption campaigner described President Akufo-Addo as the mother of all corruption since Ghana gained independence following the corruption risk assessment he conducted on the controversial Agyapa Royalties transaction.



Reacting to Amidu's uncover of infractions in the Agyapa deal, Felix Kwakye Ofosu in a tweet said, “Like Haman, Akufo-Addo’s own trap in the shape of Martin Amidu set for Mordecai (John Mahama) has ensnared him. He hangs from the gallows of corruption as Martin Amidu labels him the “mother serpent of corruption”.



His comment follows Martin Amidu’s confession that President Akufo-Addo impressed upon him to investigate Mahama after he became the flagbearer of the opposition NDC.

Amidu explained that he withheld investigations into the Airbus bribery scandal not on political grounds but for national security purposes.



The former special prosecutor in his 27-paged response stated that, “I took the decision to hold in abeyance the investigation of former President John Dramani Mahama with the knowledge and consent of the President as the Chairman of the National Security Council on purely national security grounds and not politics.”



“The President was briefed as Chairman of the National Security Council as to why the investigation had to be held in abeyance till after the election and he consented to it. I can prove this with mathematical precision if the President so wishes,” he stressed.



Read the 27-paged document below.



