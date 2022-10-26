The 'Bragging Giants' among the giants; PRESEC, Prempeh, ADISCO

The uniforms of the three schools in the 2022 finals of the NSMQ

Going into the finals of the 2022 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), all finalists have each had a taste of the victory they all once again seek.

Whether in many years past, or very recently, each of these three boys schools have another opportunity to prove to the rest of the country why they deserve the bragging rights they so yearn for.



And already, there are those who are seeking to further upset their contenders, or, for others, get another feather in their caps through this victory and make a statement that they are not in this to play.



Besides, this competition is one that, far beyond the schools, is a bragging right for three major regions of the country: the Ashanti, Greater Accra, and Central Regions.



Below, GhanaWeb gives a breakdown of all the times the three schools: PRESEC Legon, Prempeh College, and Adisadel College, have each won the bragging rights as the winners of the much-touted NSMQ:



PRESEC Legon



Currently the school to have won the NSMQ the most times since it started in 1994, PRESEC looks to win the competition for the 7th time.



The last time it won the competition was in 2020.



All the other times it has won the competition have been in 1995, 2003 2006, 2008, and 2009.



Prempeh College



The next closest contender in tally is the Prempeh College.



This school was the first winner of the NSMQ in 1994 and are currently the reigning champions.

The Kumasi-based school looks to retain its position as the current title-holders.



Should they win, it would bring the number of times they have won to 5, matching up the number of their closest contenders, PRESEC-Legon.



All the other times the school has won the NSMQ have been in 1996, 2015, and 2017.



Adisadel College



The least victorious school in the 2022 finals of the National Science and Maths Quiz the Cape Coast-based all boys school, Adisadel College.



Having won the competition only once in 2016, the school hopes to have another bragging right from winning this contest.



Regardless of that, the school has been at the finals five times in the history of the competition.



Beating both PRESEC and Prempeh College would be a slaying statement for the school should this happen.



Below is the full list of all the winners of the NSMQ since 1994:



1994 – Prempeh College



1995 – PRESEC–Legon

1996 – Prempeh College



1997 – Opoku Ware Senior High School



1998 – Achimota School



1999 – Mfantsipim School



2000 – St Peter's Senior High School



2001 – Pope John Senior High School



2002 – Opoku Ware Senior High School



2003 – PRESEC–Legon



2004 – Achimota School



2005 – St Peter's Senior High School



2006 – PRESEC–Legon

2007 – St Augustine's College



2008 – PRESEC–Legon



2009 – PRESEC–Legon



2010 no competition was held



2011 no competition was held



2012 – Ghana Secondary Technical School



2013 – St Thomas Aquinas



2014 – Mfantsipim School



2015 – Prempeh College



2016 – Adisadel College



2017 – Prempeh College

2018 – St Peter's Senior High School



2019 - St. Augustine's College



2020 - PRESEC–Legon



2021 - Prempeh College



