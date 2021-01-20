The Church of Pentecost assists 65 students with scholarship

Apostle Anthony Eghan Kwesi Ekuban

Source: Samuel Danso, Contributor

The Suhum Area of The Church of Pentecost provided educational scholarship to 65 tertiary students worth GH¢118,361.30 in the year 2020.

The package which mostly involved the payment of academic fees, facility user fees and SRC dues was spread among students at the various levels.



In an interview with the Suhum Area Head of the church, Apostle Anthony Eghan Kwesi Ekuban accentuated the need to attach much attention to human resource development with special reference to ensuring that children are provided with quality education that will make them productive to society.



He further indicated that the church is committed to playing its role in nation-building and one of the strategies is to support brilliant but needy students to realize their aspirations of pursuing higher education.

“Poverty should not be a barrier to acquiring the right education and skills development for sustainable livelihood,” he stressed.



Since the launch of the scholarship scheme in 2016, the church within Suhum Area has assisted students and apprentices worth GH¢307,129.34 to attain academic excellence and vocational training.

