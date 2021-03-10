The Court has spoken, let’s move on - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with John Dramani Mahama

President Akufo-Addo says it was time the country unite and move forward after the Supreme Court validated his election as President.

The President believes it is important for Ghanaians to unite and contribute to the development of the country.



The President delivering the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Tuesday, March 9 2021, maintained that institutions under his watch are working, and that reflected in the ruling of the court.



”Indeed, the institutions of our nation, whether the Executive, Legislature or Judiciary, are working.



The Supreme Court, for example, last week determined the challenge to the validity of the 2020 presidential election and affirmed its validity in a unanimous decision. The Court has spoken. It is time for all of us to move on, and, in a united manner, confront the problems of post-COVID Ghana,” he admonished.

He further described the ruling as ”well reasoned and excellent”.



”It is always good to be back in Parliament and to discharge the duty, in accordance with Article 67 of the Constitution, of delivering to the House a Message on the State of the Nation. I am particularly delighted as this Message is the first of my 2nd term, the validity of which was unanimously upheld last week in a well-reasoned and excellent ruling by a seven-member panel of the Supreme Court, presided over by the Chief Justice, on 4th March 2021,” he added.



