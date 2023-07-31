The 'David' of our time ordained to lead Ghana - Ken 4 President declares

NPP flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong

An NPP group, Ken 4 President, has said that the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong Agyapong is the “David" of our time ordained to lead Ghana.

The group has observed that Kennedy Agyapong is the best person among the ten candidates who have filled to lead the New Patriotic Party NPP, and subsequently Ghana.



"Kennedy Agyapong is undoubtedly the David of our time, chosen and ordained to lead the NPP and become Ghana's next president in January 2025 ", the group said in a press release copied to OTEC News on July 30, 2023.



The release signed by kwadwo Owusu, the spokesperson for the group said the instantaneous eruption of love and appreciation from the ordinary Ghanaians show clearly that the citizens are calling for Kennedy Agyapong to lead them.

"These support are not ordinary but oblective voices from the youth, his integrity, consistency of words and actions makes him the best to become Ghana's next president", he added.



The press release emphasized that the message from Kennedy Agyapong resonates to all, particularly the floating voters, and it conveys something that will be a huge advantage to the NPP if they pick the Assin Central MP as their flagbearer.