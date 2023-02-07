5
'The Finance Ministry is not his property' - Martin Kpebu threatens to sue Ofori-Atta

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu says he is preparing his documents to drag Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to court.

According to him, the Minister has used his office to enrich himself over the years and must refund the money to the state.

“The Finance Ministry is not his [Ofori-Atta’s] property. All the money he has accumulated in office, we will arrest him to account for that,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

Martin Kpebu also claimed Mr. Ofori-Atta has been the worst Finance Minister ever.

