The GH¢3bn lie report: SML sues Fourth Estate, Manasseh; demand GH¢10m in damages

File photo

Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), a revenue assurance company recently mentioned in a government contract scandal, has taken legal action against the Fourth Estate, the media house that broke the story.

The suit, a copy of which GhanaWeb has sighted, lists the second defendant as Manasseh Azure Awuni, a lead investigative journalist with the Fourth Estate.



The media house in December 2023 published a piece that alleged that SML's 'shady contract' with the Ministry of Finance and Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was earning them GH¢24 million each month from the government of Ghana.



The company has since denied portions of the report even as the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, ordered an audit of the contract, during which period the contract was suspended. Parliament had earlier taken similar measures on the issue.



SML is now seeking a total of 10 million Ghana cedis in damages. The statement of claim breaks the figure into a million for defamation and 9 million exemplary damages for reckless and malicious reportage.



They are also seeking a perpetual injunction against publication of further defamatory material, a retraction and apology and other orders the High Court may deem fit.

Parliament and President move in



On December 23, 2023, the Finance Committee of Parliament recommended a suspension of all payments under the government's contract with SML from 2024, pending a probe into the contract by Parliament.



The committee said that upon a review of the contract, it requires Parliamentary approval under the Financial Management Act, hence the need for the GRA to be notified about the statutory requirement.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has appointed KPMG to conduct an audit into the transaction between Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Strategic Mobilization Ghana Ltd.



KPMG is expected to complete its work on Friday, February 23 2024.

Read the full suit below:







Meanwhile, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has stated that his government will not accept or recognize any agreement with SML if voted back into power.



Addressing professional bodies in Koforidua as part of his two-day tour of the Eastern Region, Mr Mahama said his government would hold SML accountable for monies expended under the contract.



He said, “The NDC government under me will not accept or recognize this SML agreement. We will not accept or recognize the SML agreement.

"Parliament is investigating it. The President hurriedly went to get KPMG to come and audit it. Whatever audit they do, we say we won’t accept or respect any agreement with SML and for the money that they’ve taken already we would hold them to account,” Mr. Mahama added.



SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch SayItLoud on GhanWebTV as some angry drivers protest DVLA reforms on vehicle registration: