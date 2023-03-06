The Ghana you know in Accra and Kumasi is not enough - Prof. Amin Alhassan

Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director General, GBC with Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey

Prof. Amin Alhassan, Director General, GBC, said Ghana has a rich culture across the country and needs more exposure.

"The Ghana you know in Accra and Kumasi is not enough. There's Ghana in Axim, Bawku, Paga, Cheriponi and you've got to know all of that," he said.



The Director General made the point at the start of the Corporation's Heritage Activities in Accra, where he said GBC would bring extensive coverage of Ghana's cultural products and heritage to the people during the month.



"When we say we are celebrating our heritage, it means we are celebrating our diversity’’, Professor Amin Alhassan noted.



He said GBC is a cultural institution that celebrates what it took to be Ghanaian every day and ‘’ it was no fluke that GBC broadcasts in 25 Ghanaian languages every day’’.



Heritage Month has the theme: "Our Heritage, Values and Identity’’, and is aimed at promoting cultural diversity and inclusion.

Mr Mark Okraku-Mantey, Deputy Minister, Tourism, Arts and Culture who graced the occasion said the media has the greatest responsibility to help protect and preserve Ghana's culture and heritage.



He said it was quite unfortunate that largely, many media houses prioritised commerce over the promotion of cultural content.



"It has become rather sad lately to see many media organizations focus on what many may term trivial while the key roles of informing, educating and entertaining are left to the responsible few in the name of commerce."



Mr Okraku-Mantey said cultural events such as festivals, traditional and religious ceremonies, and musical performances among others are key features that need comprehensive coverage to promote values and shape society.



He said media organisations should as a matter of priority put in place conscious policies to promote culture and diversity.

"This can help to preserve and promote traditions and values for the future generations and by doing so we are keeping the culture narratives and history alive," the Deputy Minister said.



He said culture was an integral part of tourism, which had contributed around US $ 3.1 billion to Ghana's Gross Domestic Product in 2021.



"There are many tourist sites and cultural activities that need camera attention. Our Castles, the Kakum National Park and others must be promoted by the media," according to Mr. Okraku-Mantey.