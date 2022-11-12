4
Menu
News

The Ghanaian doctor who graduated as a lawyer and is an aspiring accountant

Lawyer Doctor Nii Sleo Social media users are congratulating Odasanii over his feat

Sat, 12 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

His feat has taken over social media as many netizens have lauded his courage, hardwork, and resilience.

Identified as Odasanii on social media platform; Twitter, he shared how he was able to graduate as part of this batch of law students called to the bar on Friday, November 11, 2022.

Not only did he graduate as a lawyer while practicing medicine as a doctor, he also hinted of plans to complete an accounting course which he currently is pursuing.

Responding to some social media users who sought to enquire what his motivation was and how he managed to attain the feat, Odasanii attributed it to; determination, favour and sacrifice.

Read the post below:







Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold