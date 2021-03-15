The Ghanaian dream must be a collective as well as an individual aspiration - Joe Ghartey

Joe Ghartey was the Minister of Railways Development from 2017 to 2021

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Presidential candidate aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Joe Ghartey, the dream to build Ghana into a prosperous nation must be a collective as well as an individual aspiration.

Hon. Ghartey, a well-respected lawyer, made the call in his keynote speech as the Special Guest of Honor at the handing-over and swearing-in ceremony of the Ghana Union Of Professional Students (GUPS) on Friday, March 12, 2012.



Speaking at the ceremony held at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly Auditorium, Hon. Ghartey, a former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, stated emphatically that “the Ghanaian dream must be a collective dream as well as an individual dream and aspiration.”



According to the former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, “Whilst as a nation we can collectively aspire to a Ghana Beyond Aid, we must also individually have our aspirations.”

“The dream for every Ghanaian should be that no matter where you come from in Ghana or the circumstances of your birth the society must be organised in such a manner that you as an individual can achieve your aspirations. That should be the Ghanaian dream,” says the longest-serving and highly respected Member of Parliament (MP) for Essikado Ketan Constituency.



“With hard work and God’s guidance you can achieve your dream,” Hon. Ghartey, a respected law lecturer who has lectured in a number of universities in Ghana as well as at the Ghana School of Law where professional lawyers are trained, stated as he gave hope of a brighter and more prosperous future to all Ghanaians, especially the youth.

