The God who has called Alan Kyerematen is faithful - Sylvester Tetteh

Tue, 31 Jan 2023 Source: Adu Gyamfi, Contributor

The Member of Parliament of Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has said that Alan Kyerematen is destined to lead Ghana, ahead of the presidential primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NPP lawmaker made this comment at an interdenominational thanksgiving and empowerment service held in Accra.

Sly Tetteh urged the former Minister of Trade and Industry to believe in the God who has called him to do his work.

Alan Kyerematen, who is expected to contest the New Patriotic Party presidential flagbearer election, has led the implementation of government's industrial transformation agenda, which includes the One District One Factory initiative.

The establishment of strategic anchor industries, including the automobile industry, among other industrial establishments, are trademarks of the works of the former trade and industry minister.

Under the leadership of Alan Kyerematen, the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) headquarters secretariat was established in Ghana, a flagship success story of the long-serving trade minister.

With his knowledge on economic issues, Alan Kyerematen has been heavily tipped to emerge winner at the presidential primaries ahead of election 2024.

