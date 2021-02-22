The Herald Ghana: Government must come clear on LGBT

With controversies and in some cases open hostility generated by the mention of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT), it has become obvious for the government to state what the position of the country is on this bestiality.

A fortnight ago, precisely on February 2, 2021, the matter of LGBT came to a head, when for the first time the group opened its administrative office in Tesano, a suburb of Accra.



Ghanaians are of high religious conviction, and that means homosexuality, same-sex marriage and transgender activities are bestial, it is an affront to God and history is replete with how God destroyed similar way-ward societies in the past such as the infamous Sodom and Gomorrah community in ancient times.



Both the Bible, the Quran and other religious persuasions in this country abhor it, specifically they are stories in both the Bible and the Quran of how God visited His wrath on people who indulge in homosexuality.



Homosexuality is opposed to God's plan and could lead to the extinction of humanity, because God in his wisdom created male and female to reproduce, procreate and fill the earth and, therefore, anything that opposes God's order stood the risk of attracting His wrath.



It is equally offensive to our cultural values, and we must not temper with what God has planned for man to marry woman and not for a man to marry his fellow man.



As a matter of fact, there is an urgent need to enact a law that will make LGBT a crime punishable to a life imprisonment.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, Moses Foh-Amoaning has called on the government to shut down a new LGBT office in Accra.



According to him "The presidency, the ministry of foreign Affairs and the IGP have every right to investigate that office to close it down immediately and arrest and prosecute those people involved in it".



LGBTQ+Rights Ghana, has responded to Moses Foh Amoaning, quoting article 21 of Ghana's 1992 Constitution, the communiqué posited that the LGBTQ+ community has an irrevocable right to exist as a recognised entity and movement entitled to all the rights and protections guaranteed under same.



While the back and forth continue, the government must come clear on the issue, as the matter can no longer be swept under the carpet.



We also caution that the issue of LGBT should not be politicised. The country cannot afford any form of politics in this matter.