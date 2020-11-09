The Herald Ghana: Ken Ofori-Atta has rendered Agyapa deal an orphan

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

The outcome of the investigation by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, on the Agyapa deal, has been revealing.

The deal, since the day it was conceived until parliament rubber-stamped it, has received an unfavourable response from well-meaning Ghanaians.



With the report from the Office of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, Ken Ofori-Atta, has rendered it orphan.



The deal has been rejected by the Special Prosecutor's Office, followed by the presidency and now that the president, has indicated through a press release that, the deal will find it way to parliament after the election, the minority has indicated in no uncertain term that, Agyapa, will not find space in the next parliament, which will have president John Dramani Mahama, elected with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), having majority in parliament.



Ken Ofori-Atta, Unarguably is the worst Finance Minister, this country has ever had since independence. This newspaper is not only disappointed in him, but we appalled by the action of a man, who is always quick to quote the bible anytime, he gets to address Ghanaians.



Agyapa, is a vivid manifestation of everything that is wrong with this government. Corruption now finds expression in every facet of our national life.

For a country with a history of unemployment, under-development, poverty, etc, we wonder why our leaders enter into agreements that only end up in putting money into their pockets.



The doomsday many people are predicting for the country is not far after all.



This newspaper is of the considered opinion that, Ken Ofori-Atta, must be made to pay back every cent spent on the deal.



As a country that is heavily dependent on foreign aid and loans, every penny spent must be in the interest of the people and must be justified.



Agyapa stinks and so is Ken Ofori-Atta.