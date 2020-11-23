'The John and Jane ticket is a balanced, trusted one' - Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama with his running mate, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Former President John Dramani Mahama has described his ticket with Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as a "very balanced ticket”.

The NDC’s candidate said his ticket with the former education minister offers the best prospect for Ghana.



Women, he stated, have not been given the opportunity to serve in the highest office despite being the majority of our population.



He said it would be an unprecedented achievement for a woman to chair the cabinet in the absence of the president.



"This is an amplification of women because a woman serving in the second-highest office land, chairing cabinet meetings when the president is not there; I mean this is unprecedented, this is historic. It gives women the chance to come to the table of decision making and bring women issues front and centre instead of being token about it, and yet, men take most of the decisions for women. I think that is a great opportunity in that regard.”

He described his running mate as a woman of integrity who has brought a lot of freshness to the campaign.



"Nana Jane, let me use the late Rawlings’ word, is a woman of integrity. She brings a lot of freshness to the ticket. I have been in politics for a long time. I have received a lot of blows and a lot of battering to your image, but we soldier on. But she still has the freshness she brings to the ticket, and I think we can work very well together. I believe Ghanaians can that this is a ticket they can trust,” he said in an interview on CTV over the weekend.



Mr. John Dramani opined the NDC has the goodwill of Ghanaians, and come December 7, 2020, the voters will vote for the NDC.