The LGBTQ+ community wants our rights; stay woke! – Sam George roars

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and the lead sponsor of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Sam George

The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and the lead sponsor of the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Sam Nartey George has called on Ghanaians and other countries who do not buy into legalizing gay activities to wake up and act before the minority takes over the majority.

The MP was reacting to an article published on an American news site, freebeacon.com titled ‘California Bill Would Punish Parents Who Don't 'Affirm' Their Child's Gender Identity’ which implies that a parent could be accused of abusing a child who chooses to belong to the queer community for refusing to support the said child.



The bill, which has already gone through the California State Assembly if passed, will only award custody of a child to the parent who affirms the child’s gender identity.



In response to this article, Sam George stated that his bid to have the anti-LGBTQ+ bill signed into law goes beyond the community being a minority but their goal to suppress and restrict the rights of the majority when their activities are legalized.



He also added that the LGBTQ+ community is lying about just wanting the right to belong freely.



“These are some of the things I am screaming myself hoarse about. When they claim it is just rights they want, they lie! They actually intend to take away our rights! Stay woke!” Sam George wrote on Twitter.

The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).









ABJ/WA