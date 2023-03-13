2
The Lowdown: APC, LP representatives debate outcome of Nigeria's 2023 presidential elections

Mon, 13 Mar 2023

Daniel Oduro continues the conversation about the recent presidential election in Nigeria with the representatives of the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next episode of The Lowdown.

Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the Ghanaian rep for LP accuses APC of stealing the elections with the help of INEC while Otunba Lukman of the APC dares LP and PDP to show evidence of claims that the election was rigged.

In a bid to discredit the president-elect of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chukwuemeka insinuated that Tinubu is above 80 years hence, is not strong to steer the affairs of the country.

“Tinubu is not 70 years, Tinubu is not 80 years. Listen, go and take a machine and check his age. I’m not sure of what I’m saying because I didn’t give birth to him but if Tinubu is actually 70 as he claims, then he is sick. Look at me, If I tell you I’m 25, will you believe it?” he quizzed.

Watch the interview below:



