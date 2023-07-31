The Lowdown: CEO of KBTH, Dr. Ampomah speaks on the need to have legislation on organ donation in Ghana

The conversation on organ donation and transplantations continues on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV. In this edition of the show, Daniel Oduro sits with the CEO of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah to discuss the need for Ghana to pass a law that allows individuals to donate their organs to save others upon their deaths.

Dr. Ampomah adds his voice to the campaign on the need for government and legislative bodies to create and enact legislation that would enable people to register their legally binding decision to be potential organ donors when they pass away.



He thinks this will make it more likely for people to donate their organs after they pass away, making them useful in saving the life of someone else.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s The Lowdown, Dr. Ampomah further added that even though he pushes for organ donations and transplantations, he wouldn’t subscribe to individuals donating their organs under compulsion or financial inducement.



“At the moment, we have an ethics committee that looks into this thing because one, we do not want the situation where somebody is donating a kidney out of coercion or out of financial inducement,” he said.



