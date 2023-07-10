0
Menu
News

The Lowdown: Deputy Agric minister speaks on rising food prices and measures to curb it

Video Archive
Mon, 10 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Lowdown comes back to your screens with a one-on-one interview with the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, Yaw Frimpong Addo.

Daniel Oduro asks about the incessant rising cost of food items on the market as well as what and how the ministry is willing to put a cap on the soaring prices.

Yaw Addo Frimpong in this edition of The Lowdown, details how his outfit is working tirelessly to address the high cost of food in Ghana.

He, however, emphasised that the country has never gone hungry and will never as the current hardship in the country is an age-long occurrence.

In this episode of the Lowdown, the deputy minister promises an end to this situation soon and adds that there will be a tomato boom very soon.

Watch more of the interview with Daniel Oduro as he pushes for answers and clarity to most of the unasked and unanswered questions on The Lowdown, today, Monday, July 10, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the full video below:



ABJ/DA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Fight corruption just like how you accepted anti-gay bill - MPs told
Mahama running mate: I'm not interested' - Sam Jonah says
Nana Yaa Brefo blasts Alan, Bawumia over campaign promises
Watch Otumufuo dance, lead dirge to mourn his nephew
24-year-old Ghanaian shoots two family members in US
Sam George raises alarm over GRA contract awarded to delisted UK company
Two nurses being investigated for allowing a patient to die over momo payment
Pastor who had an affair with wife of Oyerepa FM worker exposed
Related Articles: