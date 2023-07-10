The Lowdown: Deputy Agric minister speaks on rising food prices and measures to curb it

The Lowdown comes back to your screens with a one-on-one interview with the Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, Yaw Frimpong Addo.

Daniel Oduro asks about the incessant rising cost of food items on the market as well as what and how the ministry is willing to put a cap on the soaring prices.



Yaw Addo Frimpong in this edition of The Lowdown, details how his outfit is working tirelessly to address the high cost of food in Ghana.



He, however, emphasised that the country has never gone hungry and will never as the current hardship in the country is an age-long occurrence.



In this episode of the Lowdown, the deputy minister promises an end to this situation soon and adds that there will be a tomato boom very soon.

Watch more of the interview with Daniel Oduro as he pushes for answers and clarity to most of the unasked and unanswered questions on The Lowdown, today, Monday, July 10, 2023, on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the full video below:







ABJ/DA