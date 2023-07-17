6
The Lowdown: First-ever wholly Ghanaian major kidney transplant carried out - Here's how

Mon, 17 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana achieved a major medical landmark only a few days ago when a wholly-Ghanaian team performed the first kidney transplants in the country.

The team from the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital performed the procedure that has been concluded as a success so far because all the patients involved (both donors and recipients) are doing well.

The host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Daniel Oduro, was among the few privileged people to be present when the team of doctors announced the monumental feat in Accra.

Interacting with Prof. Matthew Kyei, a urologist at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, one of the lead doctors on the team of six doctors, he explained how Ghana has been trying, since 2008, to achieve the major milestone.

“So, we started the journey of getting kidney transplant in the country from 2008 but we have, virtually, completely expatriates coming in to do these procedures. Because they were huge teams, getting experience locally wasn’t too difficult.

“… so, we decided that this time around, we must go local because we are with our people through thick and thin and we are able to offer the service irrespective of what the global health and other travel restrictions are with it,” he explained.

Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV below:





AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
