1
Menu
News

The Lowdown: From business to politics; Kojo Bonsu details the journey

Video Archive
Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The former Mayor of Kumasi and a contender in the just-ended NDC presidential primaries, Kojo Bonsu is our guest for the next edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

The host of The Lowdown, Daniel Oduro, sits with the businessman and a one-time contender in the GFA presidential race to bare it all about his childhood and his motivation for becoming a politician.

In this episode of getting personal with the politician, Kojo Bonsu stated that he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth.

He also added that he was motivated to enter politics because of the indiscipline nature of Ghanaians as he wants to be the one to instil and enforce discipline in Ghanaian society.

Thus, the politician mentioned that he looks forward to creating a system that allows students to serve in the county’s military service for two years, regardless of the professional path one wants to chart. This, he said will build the spirit of discipline in Ghanaians.

In this episode of GhanaWeb TV’s flagship programme, Kojo Bonsu revealed his readiness to work with the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama as a running mate and vice should he offer and be elected into office come 2025.

Watch the interview below:





ABJ/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Kwahu Nkwatia Chief convicted for contempt
Anyidoho booms on June 4th
Aspiring NPP PC throws support behind Kennedy Agyapong
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Related Articles: