The Lowdown: Give ACP Dr Agordzo a contract or we sue - Martin Kpebu to government

Outspoken legal luminary, Martin Kpebu was at his usual best, bringing to the barest understanding, the issues that surrounded the arrest, prosecution and eventual acquittal of ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo.

The retired senior police officer was acquitted and discharged after years of going in and out of court over charges of treason levelled against him.



Being the lead counsel on the case, Martin Kpebu spoke to Daniel Oduro, host of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, about the major details of the case that the media hasn’t been exactly privy to.



Kpebu also spoke about the latest on his client as well as what the next major steps will be for them.



“You know, from day one, we’ve been calling on the government to step in and do him right, or do right by ACP Dr Benjamin Agordzo, by giving him a contract to return to work. We say so because Dr Agordzo is retired so though the police would have to call him back and take him through the necessary processes, he’s still retired.



“So, it’s the interdiction they’ll call him back and deal with, but when it comes to actual work, to continue working, it’s the government that has to give him a contract. Of course, it can be done through the IGP, and that is something by constitution – Article 199(4) provides that when a public officer reaches compulsory retirement, which is 60, the government can give him a contract that usually is in instalments; 2 years, 2 years and then the third instalment is one year,” he said.



He added that “Agordzo looks very fit and strong and you’ve seen him, and he’s ready to work. And you see, it is important we give him that contract because he was in charge of transformation in the police service. We all know all is not well in the police service…”

Martin Kpebu’s interview on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV follows an earlier interview with his client, ACP Agordzo, on the same program a week ago.



