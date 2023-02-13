0
The Lowdown: Rent Control Department and NATUG speak about the many rent challenges in Ghana

Mon, 13 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The all-new season of The Lowdown promises to bring answers to the country's pressing issues, personality profiles and educating and eye-opening discussions.

For the first episode of 2023, Daniel Oduro sits with the Head of PR at the Rent Control Department (RCD), Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu and Frederick Opoku, the Secretary-General of the National Tenant Union of Ghana (NATUG) to list the many challenges of rent in Ghana and challenge the government to solve them.

Despite the newly introduced National Rental Assistance Scheme by the Ministry of Works and Housing, Frederick Opoku believes that the government can do better by building more houses in the country.

Therefore, he said that the next election manifesto will be 'no house, no vote' as his outfit represents over 18 million Ghanaians.

However, Mr. Emmanuel Hovey Kporsu from the RCD lamented the lack of vehicles at his premises as it impedes their movement and swift intervention in rent issues when the need arises.

He further added that, out of the 58 offices of the RCD across the country, they can only boast of 4 cars nationwide.

Watch the full interview below:



