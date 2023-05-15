0
The Lowdown: Sociologist gives the psychological breakdown of intimate partner violence

Mon, 15 May 2023

Between April and May 2023, there were three reported cases of individuals who killed their partners who may have rejected them or cheated on them as payback or to get even with them.

This growing trend has seen partners, particularly males, using murder as a means to get back at their significant others, who they believe cheated on them or failed to reciprocate their feelings.

In a bid to understand how individuals get to the point of murdering their partners, the next episode of The Lowdown brings you the psychological aspect of this behaviour.

Daniel Oduro sits with a sociologist, Dr. Mark Kwaku Mensah Obeng to highlight the traits individuals must look out for in themselves and their partners to at least curb the number of intimate partner violence cases.

Watch the full interview below:



