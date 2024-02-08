The Lowdown: Why Accra became the most air-polluted city in the world and how you can protect yourself

IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, in its recent report, indicated that Ghana’s capital town, Accra, has the worst air quality in the world.

An Air Quality Index report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also affirmed that Accra is facing a serious air quality problem which can lead to serious health implications.



Join GhanaWeb’s Daniel Oduro on the first episode of The Lowdown for 2024 for more details on the pollution in the air in Ghana and Accra in particular. Daniel Oduro speaks to an expert from the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) for more insights on the phenomenon as well as how you can protect yourself if you find yourself in Accra.



