Politics

The NPP came to loot and destroy the banking sector - Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress

The National Communication Officer of the opposition NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, has called on the government to sympathize with Ghanaians whose jobs and businesses they have collapsed in the financial sector clean up instead of justifying their actions.

According to him, government should stop blaming the erstwhile Mahama administration for the collapse of banks as government had a choice to either support the sector with 7 billion Ghana cedis or collapse businesses but they opted for the latter.



He urged the Akufo-Addo administration to be truthful to Ghanaians and sympathize with those affected as their motive for the cleanup in the financial sector was to “kill, steal, and destroy” businesses.



Speaking on TV3’s morning show, Sammy Gyamfi said “…You came to kill, steal and destroy and the destruction of these businesses over 500 of them has led to loss thousands of jobs losses and hardship on Ghanaians. The least you can do is to show sympathy and be truthful and to deceive and blame people in the choices you made in collapsing businesses.”

He added that banks that were collapsed are banks that got their licenses under the Akufo-Addo government therefore it is wrong to blame the NDC for supervising the collapse of banks in the country.



“In 2017, when this government decided to reform the financial sector of this country, they had options available to them. They had an option to save the challenged financial institutions with just about 7 billion cedis and yet they chose another options which was to kill these institutions with over 20 billion Ghana cedis. These were deliberate choices they made. They must live with the ramifications of it and not seek to shift the blame or responsibility unfairly on the Mahama or the NDC.



“These banks had their perpetual license from the Akufo-Addo government in 2017, specifically given to them by Dr Addison and so you cannot blame that on president Mahama. Heritage Bank was a solvent bank at the time its license was revoked so you cannot blame president Mahama for having supervised the collapse of financial institutions.” He noted.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.