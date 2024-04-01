The NPP has been wicked towards Ghanaians, they’ve abandoned several of my projects – Mahama

Former President, John Mahama

The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has slammed the government once again over what he has described as the neglect of crucial projects initiated during his administration.

He was not happy that the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia-led administration had abandoned projects he initiated while in office.



The former president made the remarks during an address to party loyalists following a 24-hour economy walk in Kwahu, a key event in the party’s festive season activities.



He has therefore assured Ghanaians that the NDC will ensure equitable resource allocation and the fair distribution of national resources across all regions if reinstated to power.

“I am very sad. The Abetifi Hospital that we were building was about 70%. You will be sad if you see it today; you will cry. The NPP government has been wicked towards Ghanaians.”



Meanwhile, he has reiterated his promise to separate the youth and sports ministries to create a separate youth development ministry.



The decision to do this, he explained, would ensure youth participation and generate employment opportunities for them, playing a crucial role in his 24-hour economic initiative.