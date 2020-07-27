Politics

The NPP has failed woefully – Mark Nawaane

Mark Kurt Nawaane, Member of Parliament for Nabdam Constituency, Upper East Region

Member of Parliament for Nabdam Constituency, Upper East Region Hon. Mark Kurt Nawaane has posited that the National Patriotic Party’s (NPP) policy of one Dam and one factory in every district has failed and their entire administration as well.

The MP said this during a discussion on Pan African TV monitored by Ghana Crusader.



Discussing the 156 factories under construction by the NPP government, Hon. Mark Kurt said that the government has failed woefully because what they preached and are preaching is impossible.



“They have failed woefully, they realized right from the beginning that the policy is wrong and all these are impossible,” he said.



According to Mr Nawaane, a district can't have a factory and do well without complementing each other. He further explained that for a factory to do well, it needs resources for production, that is from raw materials to processing, to processing and then distribution. So can a district be able to do all these to the extent of producing for the international market? he asked. To him, a factory needs help from other sources to provide services and so if all districts are to have factories, and produce on their own without help from anywhere is it going to be possible?"

The Honourable added that the ‘sermon’ the NPP is ‘preaching’ that the factories are under construction, has already been in existence, and so they should spare Ghanaians the lies.



Even so, these companies are not doing well in terms of education under this government.



“We need no persons with any speciality to come out with this survey to check whether these factories they are talking about are on the field, what they are telling us they have done is already in existence, they have failed as a government.” Hon. Mark Kurt Nawaane added

