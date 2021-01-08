‘The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled’ – Carlos Ahenkorah apologizes

After snatching ballot papers and attempting to bolt with them when his side had lost the Speakership position, Mr. Carlos Ahenkorah has finally apologized for his actions.

The Tema West MP who became the ‘man of the match’ during the election of a Speaker of Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, in a press statement apologized especially to his family and friends who have been affected by his actions.



Stating the reason for his misconduct in Parliament, he said:



“I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country, and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us. I apologize though to my family and friends both far and near who may be affected by my actions.”



According to Mr. Ahenkorah, his undying love for the NPP necessitated his behaviour, adding that, he simply could not sit back and watch them lose.

“The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologize but I tried!!! “I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they would tell us what they [NDC] want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.” He stated.



Meanwhile, former President John Dramani Mahama has called for an investigation into the turn of events in Parliament during its inauguration on January 7, 2021.



Mentioning particularly, the invasion of the parliamentary chamber by military personnel and the snatching of ballot papers during counting by the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, the NDC Flagbearer, John Mahama said Parliament must probe the two incidents and punish persons behind them.



