The National Cathedral Project will be completed – Rev. Joyce Aryee

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: Joseph Marfo

A member of the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the controversial National Cathedral has reiterated their resolve to complete the project.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee who is also the founder and leader of Salt and Light Ministries likened the controversies around the National Cathedral project to the days of Nehemiah in the Bible.

She said, even though God gave the instruction for the walls to be built, it took individual contributions to complete it.

She said in the case of President Akufo-Addo, a similar thing happened to David in the Bible. After promising God to build him a temple, David came to the elders and they saw it done together with the people.

In her estimation, Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee believes if all Ghanaians will not consider where the vision is coming from and will each support the project with their contributions, the project will become successful.

Rev. Dr. Joyce Aryee was speaking on the maiden edition of ‘BEKYERE MU’ to wit, ‘come and explain’, a current affairs program hosted by Gordon Asare-Bediako on Streamtvgh

