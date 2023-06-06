The National Cathedral does not belong to any individual, it is for Yahweh – Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, a member of the National Cathedral of Ghana Board of Trustees has emphasized that the edifice is of God and belongs to Him.

He holds that the facility bears the name of God, thus it doesn’t belong to any individual except to the one in whose name it was built.



“This National Cathedral does not belong to any individual, it bears the name of Yahweh,” he said in a video shared on social media by the National Cathedral.



The founder of Action Faith Chapel International adds: “…the name of HIM who created the heavens and the earth and whenever we go in there to pray, we pray in that name that is above every other name.”



The video was tweeted on May 31 with the caption: “The National Cathedral of Ghana does not belong to any individual,” it is, however, not known when the video was recorded even though the National Cathedral has ramped up its public campaign for support for the project.

The Cathedral project is currently on hold due to lack of funding.



It was the subject of massive controversy throughout 2022 when a lawmaker accused the Board of Trustees and secretariat of financial impropriety and corporate governance breaches.



The lawmaker, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa of North Tongu, has more recently been serializing documentation he claims amounts to similar corporate governance and fundraising impropriety relative to the work of the Board of Trustees in the United States of America.



