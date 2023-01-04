1
The Oliveyard Church commissions a new church building

Pastor Blessed Ennin

Wed, 4 Jan 2023

The Oliveyard Church led by Pastor Blessed Ennin is commissioning a new church building.

The new church will hold 200 people during each service and marks a significant accomplishment for the head pastor and the Oliveyard Church.

The head pastor, Blessed Ennin shared his excitement about moving to a new church building.

“I am really grateful and excited about the future of the Oliveyard Church," he remarked in an interview. “We have gone through many stages of ministry, but I am grateful for all the lessons we have learned since they have tremendously shaped the way we view the world. We now have a place to worship, and it is all the Lord's work. Trust me, it’s about to be lit.”

He also added that seeing people rescued, healed, set free, disciplined, equipped, and empowered was their top objective.

The new address for The Oliveyard Church is 8481 Bash St Suite 700, Indianapolis, Indiana 46250 with the opening service being 7th January 2023.

Meanwhile, music lovers can also listen to Pastor Blessed Ennin’s recently released ‘Nsenku’, which has received a great deal of attention on radio and the internet and countless positive comments, by streaming it on all digital platforms.

