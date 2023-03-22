The Otumfuo-Bawumia handshake photo warming hearts online

Dr Bawumia in a handshake with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

On either end, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, command their shares of public admiration, though the former mostly outweighs the latter.

And even more recently, because of the impending political season the country is about to enter, news and stories about the vice president have taken on even more interest in the hearts and minds of many.



This is because Dr. Bawumia has been linked to the vacant position of flagbearer (presidential candidate) of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), especially since his president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is no longer going to be in the picture.



But then, there has yet to be any official announcement by the man himself on this new move, although several recent movements of the vice president point to those indications.



That aside, the Asantehene hosted the 2023 Akwasidae Festival over the past weekend in Kumasi.



In attendance were some of the crème de la crème of the country's political, traditional and affluent class.

Sharing some of the photos from his attendance of the Akwasidae, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, posted a photo of the moment the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, met with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in what appeared to have been a meeting right after the public ceremony.



