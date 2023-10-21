The Phixon-Owoos: Meet the three siblings called to the Bar on same day

The three Phixon-Owoo brothers

There is no doubt that every single time there is a Call to the Bar ceremony in Ghana, several unique stories flood social media.

The ceremony on Friday, October 20, 2023, where some 900 men and women were called to the bar, equally came with its own stories.



One of them is the story of the three Phixon-Owoo brothers.



The three brothers, all called to the bar on the same day, have been celebrated online by a number of people.



In a post shared on Facebook by one of the three brothers, Sigismund Phixon-Owoo, he spoke about how their journeys together has just begun.



“Three brothers, one purpose, a world of opportunities. The bar is passed, and our journey begins,” he wrote.



In an earlier post made on X by Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, he celebrated the young men for successfully passing their entrance exams to the Ghana School of Law.

“Three siblings (1st, 2nd & 4th born) wrote the GSL Entrance Exams & ALL 3 made it with very remarkable scores.3rd born graduated with distinction as a doctor 3 years ago. Congrats my brother, @_sigis and the Phixon-Owoo’s. A family blessed with intelligence Proud of you,” he wrote.



See photos of the men below:





AE/OGB