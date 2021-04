The Sharks Quiz season 4 kick starts on TV3, 3 FM

The fourth season of he Sharks Quiz to kick start Wednesday, 7th April 2021

Source: Abel Acquaye, Contributor

The fourth edition (Season 4) of Ghana’s most innovative high school quiz show labeled as The Sharks Quiz kick started on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at 4:00 pm and will be streaming on TV3 and 3 FM(92.7), on Youtube and the social media handles of The Sharks Quiz.

The program will run every Wednesday and Saturday from 4 to 5pm as announced by Abel Ohene Acquaye, the Executive Producer of The Sharks Quiz.



The quiz is expected to see about 45 schools from public, private, and international schools from across the length and breadth of the country compete in the national prelims of the challenge.



The Sharks Quiz is an intense and exciting Academic Competition that tests students on core competencies: Literacy, Numeracy, STEM and Social Literacy and has a broad appeal for junior and senior high school students.



The 2021 edition of The Sharks promises to be full of excitement and suspense, judging from the eighty schools that participated in the zonal prelims held online and the readiness of the schools and contestants who qualified to compete for their bragging rights.



This year’s edition is sponsored by Kellogg’s Ghana and Indomie; Ashesi University, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, Family Health Medical School, Academic City University College (Academic Sponsors); eCampus Ghana, Shell Ghana, Givers Clean Care, Fanmilk Ghana, Fortune rice and Frytol (Associate Sponsors).

Media Partners include; TV3 Ghana, 3FM, 3News, AfricaSchoolsOnline, GhanaWeb, Ameyawdebrah.com, Kwadwo Sheldon, High School Trendz (shstrendz.com), Blue Vision Multimedia, Edutainers Topia, and High School Society.



The Sharks Quiz is noted for these 7 interesting facts which you need to check out below;



1.While most quizzes are skewed to one area, The Sharks Quiz has a refreshing broad-base appeal to it.



2.It promotes Teamwork in its setup.



3.Individual excellence is promoted as well.

4.The brand is aspirational



5.Ghana Christian International High has been the most dominant side of the competition; the winner of the first Senior Sharks and the first Junior Sharks.



6.The Sharks competition as I have observed leverages the use of innovation and technology in the Quiz setup.



7.The Sharks Quiz has an international feel to it with high performing students selected to represent Ghana in International Olympiads.



The Sharks Quiz is an example of what Ghanaian students need to be globally competitive. The head of the Shark Quiz board is Emerita Professor Elizabeth Ardayifio-Schandorf.