The Tweaa DCE example that Felix Kwakye Ofosu used in chiding NAPO, Akufo-Addo

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the NDC Abura Asebu Kwamankese parliamentary candidate, has described the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s recent responses to questions about the current energy challenges in the country as insulting to the people of Ghana.

The NDC communicator, who is also a former Deputy Minister of Communications, explained that the responses of the energy minister show how insensitive he is to the plights of the citizenry.



Reacting to the subject matter during the Tuesday, March 26, 2024, edition of Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV, Felix Kwakye Ofosu recalled how a DCE was sacked for something he did that former President John Dramani Mahama deemed insensitive to the citizenry.



“I was in government. You know the Tweaa DCE, what he said. You remember the Tweaa DCE incident and I’m using that to illustrate the difference in standards of governance. That man was at a public function when someone showed rudeness to him. So, on the spur of the moment, he responded a certain way. It was innocuous; I don’t think that, that matter was of any serious import.



“The following morning, I was at the Flagstaff House, when the man was summoned and given a stern warning. Some of us even tried to intervene but the authorities – President Mahama, insisted that he would censure the man. The man made a mistake of broaching the subject again in an interview. He fired him immediately, and this is a man who was not responsible for putting anybody in darkness; I’m talking about the Tweaa DCE… because President Mahama felt public officials must be sensitive to the plight and aspirations and sensibilities of the people that we govern,” he explained.



The former deputy minister added that following how Dr Opoku Prempeh responded to the question about the plight of Ghanaians who have to bear with the erratic supply of power in the country, the sitting president will give him a pat on the back.

He added that it is things like these that make the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government the worst Ghana has ever had.



“But here is an energy minister: he probably will receive a pat on his back from President Akufo-Addo for talking to us this way. So, they have been abysmal; the very worst government we had and on top of that, they choose to insult us,” he added.



What NAPO said:



In an interview with journalists in Kumasi, the Minister of Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, was asked a question about what he thought of the requests by many Ghanaians that the country should get a timetable for the erratic power supplies.



Following after the minister denying that Ghana was back to the days of ‘dumsor’ – as the erratic power supply is referred to locally, he cheekily asked that those seeking for timetables should create it themselves.

“Ask those who want it to bring it, if there is. I haven’t seen any timetable,” he stated.



His comments, however, received a lot of public backlash, after which a statement was released by his spokesperson, indicating that the comments by his boss were distorted.



