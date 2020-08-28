General News

The Untold: 2020 UG law school valedictorian shares journey to academic excellence

For the first time in about 8 years, a young lady graduated from the University of Ghana Law School with a 3.84 GPA.

This feat saw the 23-year-old being named valedictorian of her graduating class, something she didn’t expect.



April Amanda Nutakor, who has always strived for academic excellence says by the time she was in level 300, she knew she will graduate from school with a first class.



Appearing in the August edition of GhanaWeb’s ‘The Untold’ she said “I always want to do the best that I can do without even comparing myself to people.”

On many occasion she has been told she is too outspoken for a woman but Amanda says she always stands her ground and make people aware that “this is my personality and I don’t want to apologise for it.”



Watch the full interview with Amanda below:





