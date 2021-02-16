The 'abandoned 3 wise men' in Mahama's era are now 'relevant' - Koku Anyidoho

E.T. Mensah was part of the '3 wise men'

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says times and seasons are in the hands of God, taking into account the current positions of Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, Cletus Avoka and E. T. Mensah who were all once abandoned under former President Mahama's Administration.

According to the CEO of Atta Mills Institute, in a certain era of our political dispensation under the Mahama government, E. T. Mensah, Bagbin and Avoka were made redundant after they were brandished as “3 wise men” without office and portfolio.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Koku Anyidoho maintained that the positions of Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament, E. T. Mensah as a Member of the Council of State and Cletus Avoka back to Parliament as MP show how God finds a way to honour those who have suffered for others to occupy certain positions.



“So, if God gives you a position and you become a tyrant who does not respect anybody especially those who suffered for you to occupy the position, God finds a way to honour those people. You made them the ‘three wise men’ without office and portfolio. Today Hon. E. T. Mensah is a member of the Council of State, the highest Advisory Body of the Republic of Ghana,” he said.

“I am happy for Hon. E. T. Mensah, Hon. Bagbin and Hon. Cletus Avoka. Times and seasons are in the hands of God and not in the hands of a wicked individual, a human being who thinks that they are more than God,” he added.



He indicated that the election of E. T. Mensah who is a founding member of the NDC to the position of a member of the Council of State under the Akufo-Addo government was done by the entire people of Greater Accra and not the party he belongs to advise the government on behalf of the people of Greater Accra.



“ . . it is the lesson of moving to where you are accepted more. Don’t stay at a place where you are mocked but to a place where you will find acceptance. Some years back, E. T. Mensah was among the ‘three wise men’ created by someone in government to make them redundant,” he indicated.